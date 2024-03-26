Cillian Murphy reveals his new project with Universal

Once again, Cillian Murphy is set to star in the film adaptation of the non-fiction book, Blood Runs Coal, which has been acquired by Universal. The Oppenheimer star will also be producing the film.

A 2020 book titled Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America served as the inspiration for the project.



The mining union organiser Joseph "Jock" Yablonski was assassinated at home in 1969, along with his wife and daughter. Author Mark A. Bradley's book chronicles his murder.

Yablonski's crusade against an unscrupulous union leader preceded the killings, which set off a protracted investigation that exposed dubious activities in the coal business.

Davis Entertainment and Big Things Films will produce the film, with Jordan and John Davis and Murphy and Alan Moloney as the respective producers. Bradley will serve as executive producer.

After playing the major part of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in Oppenheimer, Murphy is now more busier than ever.

In addition to working on a sequel trilogy to the 2002 zombie film 28 Days Later, which launched his career, he is currently developing a cinematic adaptation of Peaky Blinders, which will follow his long-running period gangster TV series.