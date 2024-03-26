Kate Middleton in ‘huge’ dilemma over Harry, Meghan before cancer announcement

Prince Harry was in fact informed of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis before the rest of the world as opposed to popular belief.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement in support of the Princess of Wales after she unveiled her diagnosis with cancer to the public on Friday.

It was later revealed that the couple found out about the severity of the royal’s health scare after it hit the headlines across the globe.

However, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan were briefed about Kate’s cancer news shortly before she recorded a video message for the world.

"Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement," he claimed.

"Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they’d left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly,” Quinn explained.

"Telling them shortly before the TV broadcast meant they couldn’t complain about being ignored while at the same time the palace would know there was less of a risk the couple might spill the beans before Kate's broadcast,” the royal expert added.

In the statement released shortly after the princess’ announcement, the Sussexes wished “health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”