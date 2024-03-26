Oliver Hudson gives insight into his 'traumatised' relationship with his mother

Oliver Hudson was shocked to learn that he needed to process some trauma from his early years with Goldie Hawn because he considers her to be an "amazing" mother.



The Rules of Engagement actor talked about his experience processing family trauma at the Hoffman Institute, a facility dedicated to helping people "unpack the patterns that have been put upon you from your parents and then step-parents as well," in a recent episode of Sibling Revelry, the podcast he co-hosts with his sister Kate Hudson.

Hudson plans to work through his relationships with two father figures: his biological father, Bill Hudson, whom Hawn divorced in 1980, and Kurt Russell, whom Hudson has been with since 1983.

“I went in there thinking it was all gonna be about my dad, and then Kurt, my step-dad who raised me,” Hudson said. “But whatever that connection was, my dad who wasn’t there. My mom was gonna sort of be easy-breezy, because she was always the constant in my life.”

Hudson's Hoffman Institute experience was completely different from what he had expected.

“It totally flipped on its head. My mother was the one who came up the most,” he explained. “My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver, and I was with her all of the time. So I felt unprotected at times.”

“She would be working and away, or she would have new boyfriends that I didn’t really like,” he continued. “She’d be living her life, and she was an amazing mother. This was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and who needed her to be there, you know, and she just wasn’t sometimes. And she came out [at Hoffman] far more than even my dad, who wasn’t there.”