Prince William eager to protect cancer-stricken Kate Middleton from Harry

Prince William eager to protect cancer-stricken Kate Middleton from Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been advised against expecting a reunion with Prince William and Princess Kate in the wake of his prospective return to the UK.



Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the Waleses are not willing to face off the exiled royal despite their latest crisis.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to his home country to mark 10th anniversary of Invictus Games in May.

During his visit, Harry might also pay a visit to his estranged sister-in-law, who unveiled her cancer diagnosis to the public last week.

Levin told the outlet: “I don't think that Prince William or Catherine will want to see Harry for a very long time.

“One of the clues that William and Catherine don't want to see Harry, and certainly not Meghan, is that they were not told about Catherine having cancer.

“They didn't hear it any earlier than anybody else did when it was. Kate made her extraordinary speech to the nation and to the world really and I think that shows that: One, he can't be trusted, and two they don't even want him to,” the royal expert continued.

“They don't want to have anything to do with him at the moment.

“I think William is very protective of her now. More than ever he always has been, but more than ever, because the stress makes what she has to go through more difficult.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams expressed similar sentiments, noting: “It's perfectly obvious from the video that Kate is in a vulnerable state. Would you want to be in that situation to be going through the stress of a meeting?

“I think this will happen privately, hopefully, it will happen privately. It is the only chance it's got.

“It's a very challenging time for William and Kate to have Harry and Megan and the issues they bring up.”