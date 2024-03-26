Prince Harry's plans for UK return laid bare

Prince Harry is expected to make another solo trip to the UK amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in the coming months to mark 10th anniversary of Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly commemorate the milestone with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in May this year.

Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, are not expected to join the royal for the celebration.

Harry’s prospective return to his home country will be his second in the year; he recently came to visit his father King Charles following his diagnosis with cancer in February.

The exiled royal expressed his desire to return to the UK in a brief interview with Good Morning America shortly after his visit.

Harry expressed gratitude for being able to jump on the first flight to his home country and “go and see [the King] and spend any time with him.”

“I’ve got other trip plans that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he added.

It will also align with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s return to their Windsor estate from Anmer Hall, Norfolk following the culmination of their kids’ Easter holidays.

Hence, it is likely that the Spare author pays a visit of two to his estranged sister-in-law, who unveiled her diagnosis with cancer to the public last week.