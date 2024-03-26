Inside Princess Kate's secret ski trip with sister Pippa ahead of cancer news

Princess Kate jetted off to a secret vacation with sister Pippa Middleton a year before her grim diagnosis with cancer.

Daniella Lawler revealed in a recent column for The Times of London that the sister-duo were accompanied by their respective husbands and young children during an impromptu ski trip in Méribel.

“They managed to keep their holiday secret for a few days of fun with their husbands and young children: cosy après-ski lunches together hidden in the snowy forest.”

A source close to Pippa added: “The three siblings are incredibly tight … Pippa not only as a sister but as a best friend she can confide in.”

“They are extremely loyal to one another.”

The Princess of Wales’ brother James was quick to offer his public support after she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the public last Friday.

"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” he captioned a photo of young siblings climbing in the Alps.

Besides Pippa and James, Kate is leaning on her mother Carole, as well as her childhood friends to get through the treatment journey for the disease.

“Catherine will be looking to her family and friends to keep things as normal and upbeat for them as possible during her treatment,” a source who’s close to the royals shared.

“Her children are her guiding concern … she is an incredibly relatable mother figure, a total natural. She is a mother first and a public figure second,” they added.