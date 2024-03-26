Prince William making ‘careful’ plans ahead of Prince Harry’s UK return

Prince Harry is reportedly set to return to UK for the first time after Kate Middleton made her shock cancer annoucement.

Prince William, who has been estranged from his younger brother, is seemingly carving out a special plan for a meeting in UK when Harry comes to visit, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

“Given Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May,” the expert shared.

He explained that if the meetup were to take place, it will be “very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations.”

Quinn also elaborated that if the Duke of Sussex came to UK and did not see William and Kate, especially after Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis, it will be a “very awkward time.”

The meeting plans also appear reminiscent of the 30-minute meeting Prince Harry had with King Charles in February, after the Duke had received received a personal phone call from his father.

Meanwhile, Harry and William had been estranged since the past few years and did not meet during any of Harry’s UK visits.

It remains to be seen if the brothers will reunite this time in May when Harry comes back home.