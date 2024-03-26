Christina Ricci shares upsetting relationship update with daughter Cleo

Christina Ricci is aware of how important it is to be a present mother.



The 44-year-old actress discussed how being away from home during Yellowjackets' filming had an impact on her connection with her daughter Cleopatra, who turned 2 in December, on the Let's Be Clear podcast with Shannen Doherty.

"Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets. She didn't know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting," she said.

"My kids do not like it when I travel. When I'm away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can," she said, noting that taking work trips with her entire family can get costly.

"If you're a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can't... every time I go up and down, I can't pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all...it's just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time," Ricci said.

The mother of two continued by saying that while maintaining a work-life balance is "difficult," still she makes every effort to "manage it" properly.

"I try to get back as often as I can," said Ricci. "I think really the thing that I learned, especially with my son, is mixing him into my work life. Why can't he come for the weekend to a convention and see what it's like?"

Ricci shares Cleo with her husband, Mark Hampton. She also has a son, Freddie, who is 9 years old and shares with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen.