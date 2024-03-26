Hailee Steinfeld makes cameo in Josh Allen’s sweet family video

Hailee Steinfeld appears to part of boyfriend Josh Allen’s family fold as she appeared in a sweet gender reveal video for his sister.



Allen’s older sister, Nicala Madden, who is expecting her second child shared a video in TikTok, in which family members guessed the gender of the baby.

After several rounds of responses, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, and actress, 27, appeared in the video and introduced themselves to the future baby.

“I’m the brother of the mother, and I think it's going to be a boy,” Allen predicted.

To which the Hawkeye star added, “I’m kinda feeling like it’s going to be a boy too.”

Then, Allen threw up a couple of peace signs for the camera while Steinfeld gave a big wide smile.

The video also featured Allen’s parents, Joel and LaVonne, and his younger brother, Jason, and Nicala. However, Allen’s younger sister, Makenna, was not featured in the TikTok post.

At the end of the video, it turned out that Allen and Steinfeld were right as the video ended with the new parents releasing pink and blue balloons, with the pink ones floating away to leave only the blue balloons.