Penn Badgley’s Joe Golberg returns as ‘You’ Season 5 begins filming

Penn Badgley was spotted in his notorious stalker mode as she strolled the streets of New York on Monday.

In images shared by Us Weekly, Badgley, 37, who stars as stalker and serial killer Joe Goldberg on the hit Netflix series You, was seen filming the final season of the show.

The streaming giant had also confirmed on Monday that the filming for the final season has officially begun.

“Back to where it all began. the 5th and final season of YOU is now in production,” the official Instagram account for the show stated.

The Gossip Girl alum was dressed in a maroon polo shirt with a black peacoat on top paired with navy blue slacks for the particular scene. Moreover, a gold band was seen on his left finger, which may hint a possible marriage in the upcoming episodes.

By the looks of the scene, in which he was looking in a distance, seemingly deep in thought, this could be one of Goldberg’s internal monologues as he hunts for his new obsession.

While not many plot details are given on the forthcoming episode, but it was revealed at the end of Season 4 that Joe gives in to his dark side and will be moving back to New York.