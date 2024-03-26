Scarlett Johansson to take the lead in next Jurassic World movie?

Scarlett Johansson to star in new Jurassic World movie?

Scarlett Johansson is ready to take the lead in next Jurassic World movie.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Avengers actress is reportedly in talks to lead the upcoming Jurassic World movie for 2025.

The outlet reported that the upcoming Jurassic movie will be written by David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for the original 1993 Steven Spielberg movie, based on Michael Crichton's novel, and the 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Interestingly, Gareth Edwards will helm the movie, which is going to release on July 2, 2025. It is believed that the new installment will have a new storyline for the franchise

Meanwhile, Scarlett’s rep declined to comment over this latest development, per PEOPLE.

Earlier in a 2023 interview with Variety, the actress spoke up about her legacy as Natasha Romanoff, in Black Widow, in the Marvel Studios franchise and her bittersweet farewell to the role.

At the time, Scarlett said, “I am sad, of course. I absolutely loved every filming experience I had, working 10 years with Marvel and with that amazing cast, and I love the character Natasha.”

“I have a lot of empathy for her, and it was amazing to build that character over such a long period of time,” she added.