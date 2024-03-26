50 Cent calls out Sean Diddy Comb after rapper gets raided

50 Cent teases Sean Diddy Combs

50 Cent is teasing Sean Diddy Combs.



The 48-year-old In da Club rapper took the opportunity to call out Diddy on social media with multiple posts on his social media.

The rapper took to Instagram to slam the fellow artist - with whom his feud is not new - after Diddy’’s Los Angeles and Miami residences were raided on Monday amid a sex trafficking investigation.

“S–t just got real, the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs,” 50 Cent posted a screenshot of Sean’s two sons, Justin and King Combs, being led out of his Los Angeles home in handcuffs.

In a subsequent post, he shared a screenshot of TMZ’s report about feds outside of Sean’s LA home, and wrote in the caption, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done, they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

The Candy Shop rapper also reshared a video by a social media user that called Diddy “too freaky for society,” writing over it, “ran off and left the kids in the whole shit, yo he doing the race, said f–k it!”

50 has been an outspoken critic of Diddy for many years, criticising the "I'll Be Missing You" singer on social media whenever he got the chance.