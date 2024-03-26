Mindy Kaling breaks silence on rumored 'Falling Out' with B.J. Novak

B.J. Novak assumes godfather role for Mindy Kaling's children.

Mindy Kaling has addressed rumors surrounding her relationship with ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak, with whom she maintained a close bond following their on-and-off dating period from 2005 to 2013.

Speculation arose after claims made on the Deux U podcast suggested a "falling out" between the two, citing social media activity or lack thereof as a noticeable factor.

According to the podcast, Kaling reportedly initiated the separation, expecting Novak to seek reconciliation, but was surprised when he agreed that distancing themselves was necessary.

In response to these assertions, she commented on an Instagram post from DeuxMoi last Friday, stating, "Omg i haaate him so much."

Both were last seen together publicly at the WeHo members-only club, San Vincente Bungelows, on October 11.

The duo gained widespread recognition for their roles as Dunder Mifflin love interests Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard on NBC's mockumentary sitcom The Office, which aired for nine seasons spanning 2005 to 2013.

The critically acclaimed show, created by Greg Daniels, was a remake of BBC Two's iconic series of the same name co-created by and starring Ricky Gervais, which aired for two seasons from 2002 to 2003.

Novak also holds the role of godfather to Kaling's six-year-old daughter Katherine Swati Kaling and three-year-old son Spencer Avu Kaling, underscoring the depth of their bond beyond professional collaboration.

