Anne Hathaway reveals why she calls Christopher Nolan her ‘angel’

Anne Hathaway shares Christopher Nolan supported her amid online toxicity

Anne Hathaway has recently revealed she found an angel in Christopher Nolan amid online hate.



Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Princess Diaries star recalled, “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online.”

Elaborating on how Christopher Nolan offered her Interstellar movie at the time, Anne said, “I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

Sharing her experience of working with Oppenheimer director, The Intern actress told the outlet, “I don’t know if Christopher knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect.”

“And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me,” she remarked.

Anne also pointed out she never wanted to go back to those times as she stated, “Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through.”

“The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor,” noted the Les Misérables actress.

Anne further said, “You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil. You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you.”

“So, you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?” she added.