Kris Jenner refuses One-on-One time with grandkids, citing financial concerns

Kris Jenner made surprising remarks regarding her approach to spending quality time with her 13 grandchildren.

Jenner confessed to having no interest in fostering one-on-one connections with her grandchildren, stating that she recently regretted taking her eldest grandchild, Mason, out for dinner.

Despite having a vast fortune estimated at $200 million, Jenner cited concerns over time and finances, suggesting that dedicating substantial one-on-one time with each grandchild would be financially burdensome, claiming it would consume half a month's worth of resources.



With 13 grandchildren ranging from four months to 14 years old, she expressed reluctance to invest the effort required to 'really get to know' each of them individually.

Kendall Jenner her only remaining child without a family of her own, was mentioned in Jenner's remarks.

These statements come in the wake of Jenner's recent loss, as her sister Karen Houghton passed away the previous week.

At a recent event held at The Fairmont Miramar, Kris expressed reluctance towards the idea of investing considerable time and resources into bonding individually with each grandchild.

She emphasized the practical challenges of such endeavors, suggesting that fully engaging in activities like attending school events or sharing meals would consume significant portions of her time, estimating it would require "half a month" to dine out with all her grandchildren.