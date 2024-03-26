Steve Harvey shares hosting advice with Travis Kelce, 'be careful'

Steve Harvey advises Travis Kelce to be 'careful' as a host

Steve Harvey seems to be breaking it all down for Travis Kelce as a host.



“Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” Harvey said to Us Weekly on Friday, March 22.

While promoting his project The Steve Harvey Network, the 67-year-old host and comic added, “The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then I capitalize on that.”

Harvey’s advice comes after last week’s report by Deadline about Kelce being discussed as the host of the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Amazon Prime reboot.

Originally, the series was hosted by Jeff Foxworthy. The show showed a group of fifth-graders assisting adult participants in answering questions from an elementary school textbook.

“If you’re going to work with kids, though, you got to humble yourself, man,” Harvey advised. “And you got to let ’em win the joke. You got to let them win the joke because if you outshine the kids, you won’t be on TV long.”