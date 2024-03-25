Niall Horan stirs up 1D nostalgia by doing the ‘Macarena’ during concert

Niall Horan recently performed in Madrid, Spain



Niall Horan recently treated fans to a dose of One Direction nostalgia during his concert in Madrid.

During his The Show: Live on Tour performance in Madrid, Spain, the 30-year-old artist paid homage to his boy band roots by showcasing the iconic dance moves to Los Del Rio’s Macarena.

Initially singing the Spanish lyrics, Horan then handed the mic to the audience, so to speak, as he focused on the dance steps. Despite a brief stumble, he swiftly recovered to the delight of the crowd, who cheered and laughed along.

Longtime fans of the former boy band may recall the memorable Macarena performances from over a decade ago, often featuring Niall leading the song while his bandmates danced along.

Commenting on the nostalgic moment, one fan amusingly remarked, “Needs Louis in front of him,” recalling past performances. Another wrote, “Flashback from 1d days,” echoing the sentiment.

Despite a minor misstep in the dance routine, Horan's endearing charm shone through, with one fan jokingly commenting, “The fact that he messed up DOING THE MACARENA!?!?!! How do you mess that up [laughing crying emojis] so fk cute!!”

Throughout The Show: Live on Tour, Horan has been fondly revisiting the band's repertoire. Earlier this month, he delivered a heartfelt rendition of the group’s hit song Night Changes, prompting emotional sing-alongs from the crowd.