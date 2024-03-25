Meghan Markle, Prince Harry offer services to King Charles after Kate's statement

Prince Harry, Meghan and Harry 'still hope they might be asked back to become working royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have seemingly been sidelined by the royal family since they stepped down as senior working royals, still hope that they might be asked to become working royals again "on their own terms"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have talked about a potential return to royal duties "at length" and reportedly want to help out now that both King Charles and Princess Catherine are battling cancer.



Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms."

"It's a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length and the fact that senior Royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes."

Quinn, citing the palace sources, said they will not be invited back: "Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the UK."



"As I understand it from Palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way."

"The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility."



Tom Quinn said: Meghan and Harry, in their statement, said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."