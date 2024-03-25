Kevin Hart wins Mark Twain Prize for American humour: ‘Feels surreal’

Kevin hart was joined by his wife Eniko and four children for the prestigious event



Kevin Hart received the highest award for comedy for his 25-year career spanning movies, TV shows, and countless live performances.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old comedian and actor was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American humour at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

Accepting the award, the Jumanji star expressed in his speech, “To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal.”

He continued, “Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life. I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture.”

In celebration of the momentous occasion, Hart was also joined by his wife Eniko and their four children: daughters Heaven and Kaori and sons Hendrix and Kenzo.

According to the Kennedy Center website, the Mark Twain Prize “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, colloquially known as Mark Twain.”

Past winners of the prestigious award include Dave Chapelle, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, and Whoopi Goldberg.