Prince Harry faces major blow ahead of UK return

Prince Harry’s faces major blow ahead of UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle peace offering to Prince William and Kate Middleton is likely to be rejected despite royal crisis.

A source revealed to The Telegraph that if the Duke of Sussex had any hope of reconcilation during his expected UK trip in May, he will “likely be disappointed.”

While the plans are not yet confirmed, Harry is meant to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

After the Princess of Wales shared her shock cancer diagnosis on Friday in a video message, revealing she is in the “early stages” of preventative treatment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were not aware of the news and had to find out with the rest of the world, issued a statement of support and well wishes for Kate.

However, sources close to William and Kate told the outlet that “with everything else the family is coping with, the ‘Harry problem’ is the very last thing on their minds.”

Moreover, Prince William is “focused on ensuring” Kate’s privacy and “sheilding” their children. The insider noted that the heir to the throne does not have the “mental capacity to face” his estranged brother.

The source also claimed that if there was a moment in which he “could envisage letting Harry back into their inner sanctum, now is not the time.”