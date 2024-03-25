Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden enjoy date night after son Cardinal’s birth

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden enjoy date night

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden seemed to celebrate the birth of their son Cardinal, complimenting themselves with a date night.



According to photos obtained by People, the Vanilla Sky actress, 51, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 45, were captured-on-lens attending actor Rob Lowe’s 60th birthday party in Santa Barbara, California, Saturday night.

The couple dressed in subtle and plain black outfits, with Diaz donning a jacket over a top and pants. She complimented her ensemble with a black shoulder purse.

The actress held several flower branches in one hand and a brown box in the other.

Madden also donned a black denim jacket styled with a baseball cap.

The stars were not alone, and were joined by several other A-list celebs, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The pair's outing comes a day after they announced the birth of their second child together in a joint Instagram post on Friday, writing, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.”

“He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”

Diaz and Madden announced their baby’s arrival with a drawing of a boy that read, “A little bird whispered to me.”