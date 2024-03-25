Ernie Hudson, original ‘Ghostbusters’ star criticises 2016 reboot

Ernie Hudson criticises 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’

Ernie Hudson, the original Ghostbusters star, didn't like the movie’s 2016 reboot that much.



The actor, who returns in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in his original role, told The Independent in an interview about being disappointed with the all-female remake.

Despite agreeing that all the 2016 cast members, including Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, were all “brilliantly funny on their own,” he thinks that the movie in the end didn’t resonate with the fans’ expectations.

“Fans were really invested in the story and the characters, and I think it was disappointing,” Hudson said. “I enjoyed the movie. But I think it wasn’t what fans were hoping for.”

Hudson did appear in the movie in a minor cameo role, as an unrelated character, but he said that what he really felt as a problem was the need to make a reboot.

“Look, I’m a fan of (2016 director) Paul Feig, so I have nothing negative about him to say,” he said. “Other than: I don’t quite understand why you do a reboot, you know what I mean? Just make another movie.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, brings Original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, along with Hudson back in their original roles.