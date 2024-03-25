Dame Deborah James's parents applaud Kate Middleton's bravery amid cancer

Dame Deborah James fought bowel cancer for five years.

Parents of the late Dame Deborah James, Heather and Alistair James have commended Kate Middleton's 'bravery' for publicly discussing her cancer battle.

Deborah, a journalist, passed away from bowel cancer in 2022.

The couple expressed their admiration for the Duchess of Cambridge's openness about her diagnosis, believing it will inspire more people to seek medical attention for potential cancer symptoms.

They conveyed their belief that Deborah would be 'proud' of Middleton.

Heather and Alistair emphasized the importance of Middleton's candor in encouraging others to prioritize health check-ups, potentially saving lives.

Dame Deborah, also known as Bowelbabe, courageously battled cancer for five and a half years, dedicating herself to advocacy and fundraising efforts during that time.

Recognized for her significant contributions to charity and cancer awareness, was honored with a damehood from Prince William just one month before her passing in May 2022.

Her parents believe that Deborah would encourage Middleton to maintain a sense of "rebellious hope."