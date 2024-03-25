Alana Milne says ‘yes’ to Chris Conran after dating for 2 Years

Chris Conran and Alana Milne announce engagement

Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged.



The couple took to social media to announce the good news on Sunday, sharing a carousel of heartwarming pictures.

Chris and Alana, who met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, got engaged during their trip to Bali, Indonesia, where they also celebrated Alana's 30th birthday.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," Chris wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.

Alana, who has been dating for almost two years, is shown in the pictures clutching her face in obvious amusement as her partner kneels in front of her and holds a ring.

In the second picture, Alana is shown cuddling up to her new partner on the ground and giving him a tender kiss while sporting a brand-new ring on her finger in the third.

Alana re-shared the pictures on her Instagram stories as well as posting another snap beaming and flexing her diamond ring.

"It's not just a boulder, it's a rock," she wrote.

Alana first announced her relationship with Chris on Instagram in October 2021 after the couple's on-air Bachelor in Paradise summer season on ABC.

Chris, who made debut on The Bachelorette during Clare Crawley's season, was put together with Jessenia Cruz for several episodes, until Alana’s arrival.