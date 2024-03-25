Yellowstone's Forrie J. Smith alleges removal from flight over mask dispute

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith asserted that he was removed from an airplane on Saturday after refusing to sit beside a masked passenger.



In the video, captured amidst airport noises, the bearded actor expressed frustration, stating, "You know, my social media people tell me that you like me face-to-face, but you know what, I can't say face-to-face what I want."

He then disclosed the incident, saying, "Like, I just got kicked off a plane." Smith appeared disoriented regarding his location, asking, "Where the hell am I at?"

A woman off-camera clarified that the location was Houston, Texas, as Forrie J. Smith repeated the information.

The actor continued to assert that he was removed from the flight because he felt uncomfortable sitting next to a masked individual.

However, he did not disclose the airline involved in the incident.

In the video he appeared to be slightly inebriated, acknowledged having consumed alcohol, stating, "yeah, I been drinkin'."

He explained his expulsion from the plane, attributing it to being perceived as intoxicated, while emphasizing his sobriety.

Smith expressed frustration towards the public for not challenging the mask mandates, stating, "because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls**t this is."

He reiterated his discomfort with sitting next to a masked person as the reason for his removal from the flight.