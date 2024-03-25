Ariana Madix purchases $1.6M LA home amid dispute with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix scores hollywood sign vista in Los Angeles.

Ariana Madix is forging ahead with her life post-breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Amidst a contentious real estate dispute over their jointly-owned $2 million Los Angeles property purchased in 2019, Madix has made a significant move.

According to reports, she has closed on a "recently renovated mid-century modern" residence in the Hollywood Hills, priced at $1.6 million.

The property, originally constructed in 1962, has captured her heart, signaling the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

A source close to Madix shared with Page Six her excitement for this fresh start.



The main level of new home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open floor plan connecting the living room, dining area, and kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and brass hardware.

Upstairs, a spacious primary suite offers modern amenities, including a seating area and stunning vistas of Los Angeles, including the iconic Hollywood sign.

The property's yard is described as ideal for entertaining, accommodating up to 20 guests, and featuring a seating area and meditation deck with panoramic views.

Meanwhile, recent legal disputes between her and Sandoval have come to light.

Sandoval reportedly claimed that she owes him $90,000, a debt he insists must be repaid before any agreement to sell their shared property can proceed.