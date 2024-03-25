Henry Cavill and his girlfriend look uber cool in casual outfits: Photo

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend's weekend outing in London: Photo

Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Visc look uber cool in their casual attire as they stepped out from central London hotel on Sunday.



In the photos shared via Daily Mail, Henry appeared suave for the outing, as he donned a navy double jacket, dark blue jeans and brown suede boots.

On the other hand, Natalie, who is a former vice president of the studio responsible for Man Of Steel and Enola Holmes – Legendary Entertainment, wore a white and green midi skirt adorned with trees.

For the unversed, Henry made his relationship official with Natalie in 2021 and a year later, the duo went red carpet official, attending their first event together: the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York City.

Henry, who announced about his relationship with Natalie in April 2021 on social media, responded to negative comments directed at his girlfriend.

On the Insta post, the Superman star mentioned he had seen “some social animosity of late”.

“I am happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, Henry previously had less than one year relationship with Tara King between 2016 and 2017.

In 2013, the actor dated Kaley Cuoco while he had an on-off relationship with Fast & Furious 6's Gina Carano between 2012 and 2014.