Gordon Ramsay shares glimpse of Sunday morning with two young boys: Photo

Gordon Ramsay gives a peek into home life with two young boys: Photo

Gordon Ramsay has recently shared a glimpse of his weekend with his two young boys on social media.



On Sunday, the Hell’s Kitchen host took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo of his four-year-old Oscar and four-month Jesse James.

In the photo, Oscar could be seen holding an electronic device with his baby brother lying next to him.

In the caption, Gordon wrote, “Sunday morning boys club. Happy Sunday everyone @oscarjramsay @jessejamesramsay.”

After the post, the celebrity chef fans dropped their views in the comment section, with one said, “The frown seen that face before.”



“Gorgeous boys,” another remarked.

A third user added, “This is precious.”

Earlier, Gordon’s daughter Tilly Ramsay, who also joined her father on the latest season of MasterChef Junior, told PEOPLE, “Oscar also has grown a taste for the culinary arts.”

“I remember watching [Gordon] work in the kitchen at home because he used to film quite a bit there,” stated Tilly.

She continued, “And then he slowly started giving me the whisk or giving me the spoon and saying, 'You need to measure something.’”

“I just remember having so much fun in there with him. And at this point I was like, ‘Wow, I really want to be like you one day,’” recalled Gordon’s daughter.

Tilly disclosed, “I've got Oscar cooking already and he's only 4.”

“I was teaching him how to make pancakes, making him measure it out. It's so great to start young, and I think he really enjoyed it,” she added.