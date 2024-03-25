Prince William opens up about wife Kate Middleton's courageous battle against cancer

Prince William is reportedly "extremely proud" of his wife, Kate, for demonstrating "courage and strength" in recent months.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed being "enormously touched" following Kate's disclosure of undergoing chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate confirmed initiating a course of preventative chemotherapy, which commenced in February.

Kensington Palace said Kate continued to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits. The princess said she had assured her children that she is “well and getting stronger every day”.

Prince William is said to be proud of Kate's bravery in telling the world such devastating news.

A royal source told The Telegraph: “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January. He has always done all he can to protect his family and now more than ever he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared.”

In Kate’s video message, watched by millions of people around the world, the princess described her cancer diagnosis as “a huge shock” and confirmed she had, together with William, 41, personally broken the news to their children – but told them: “I am going to be ok."

A friend of the Royal Family has since revealed that Kate wrote the speech by herself "very quickly". Kate also thought a video message would be more reassuring than a written statement.