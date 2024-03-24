Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi celebrate three years milestone: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance Jake Bongiovi celebrate three years of bliss: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have recently celebrated their three years milestone on March 23.



On Saturday, the Stranger Things actress posted a close-up photo of herself on her Instagram Story.

In the picture, Millie could be seen smiling at the camera with her eyes closed as her fiancé posed in a loved-up moment.

“Three years of bliss,” wrote the Enola Holmes actress, adding, “Love you best friend.”

Jake, on the other hand, also shared an adorable snap on IG Story, as he penned, “Time flies when you’re having fun,” with heart emoji.

He added, “I love you so much, 3 years.”

Earlier in February, speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie revealed how Jake proposed her, saying, “We go under and we're like, many meters down and he gives me a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring. And I looked at him, and he was like ‘Blurgh’”

Millie recalled showed Jake the “OK” gesture for “yes”.

However, the actress told Jimmy, “As soon as he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like so fast it was like a cinematic movie.”

“Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab, opens and saved the ring,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Millie and Jake haven’t shared their wedding but the latter’s father Jon Bon Jovi mentioned that the couple’s wedding would take place later this year in an interview with E! News.