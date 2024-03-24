Nicki Minaj and her husband under fire over alleged backstage assault

Nicki Minaj and her husband sued by security guard over alleged backstage assault

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have reportedly been ordered to pay six-figure amount to the security guard.



According to TMZ, the couple was sued by security guard Thomas Weidenmuller who accused them of backstage assault.

On Friday, the judge of L.A. County Superior Court passed a judgement to grant the security guard a sum of $503,318.

The order came after Thomas submitted medical records of his X-Ray and doctor notes in the court

In his lawsuit, Thomas revealed he worked as a security guard at Nicki’s concert in Germany on March 22, 2019.

During the show, a fan broke through the security barrier and jumped onto the stage, allegedly angering the singer.

Thomas alleged that Nicki started scolding a female security guard after the concert so he tried to intervene. Later the rapper called him to a private room backstage where her husband Kenneth attacked him.

“While Nicki screamed obscenities at me, Kenneth repositioned himself out of my eyesight and without warning struck me in the face, which stunned and disoriented me,” claimed the security guard.

Thomas remarked, “Because of the surprise nature of the attack, I am not sure as to whether Petty hit me with his fist or with a weapon.”

He added that his “jaw was broken in the incident” and he had to “undergo multiple surgeries for his injuries”.

“I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed. The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process,” explained Thomas.

Meanwhile, Nicki and her husband didn’t respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to grant Thomas “a default judgement”.