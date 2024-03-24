Kate Middleton gets strength from brave young cancer fighter: 'You will fight'

They met in May 2021 when Sneddon and her family were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Kate Middleton is gaining strength from a brave young cancer fighter.

For those unfamiliar, a young schoolgirl, who met Princess of Wales during her cancer treatment, has encouraged the Duchess to "fight it like I did".

Eight-year-old Mila Sneddon crossed paths with the Duchess in 2021 after her picture was featured in Kate’s lockdown photographic initiative.

The Daily Mail reported that Sneddon, now in remission, urged the princess: “You will be brave because I was and you will fight it like I did.”

Sneddon, from Stenhousemuir in Scotland, met the future Queen after her picture was included in Kate’s photography project during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate and Sneddon spoke on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the Hold Still exhibition and book.

They met in May 2021 when Sneddon and her family were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Kate’s announcement on Friday that she was undergoing a course of “preventative chemotherapy” came on the second anniversary of Sneddon being in remission.