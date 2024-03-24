Cardi B in shock over how fast her kids are growing up: ‘I miss my babies’

Cardi B confirmed her split with husband Offset earlier this year

Cardi B’s children are growing up faster than her liking.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories to share a few sweet snaps of her two children with estranged husband Offset: five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

One of the snaps showed Kulture sitting in a director’s chair and playfully shrugging at the camera, under which Cardi wrote, “Getting big on me” with a sad face emoji.

The next picture showed Kulture sitting in the foyer next to a tall decorating piece, alongside which Cardi wrote, “Maaa tall… I was maaa short when I was five.”

Yet another photo of Kulture showed her in her auntie’s arms as Cardi wrote, “I miss my babies.”



The next photos featured her infant son, under one of which she joked, “ME IN BOY FORM LOL.”

Another photo showed the mother-son duo posing for a selfie together, with the caption, “And imma be a ‘you can’t tell me shit about my son’ a** momma.”

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker shares both her children with estranged husband Offset, with whom she confirmed her split earlier this year.