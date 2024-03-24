 
close
Sunday March 24, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Cardi B in shock over how fast her kids are growing up: ‘I miss my babies’

Cardi B shares 5-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave with estranged husband Offset

By Web Desk
March 24, 2024
Cardi B confirmed her split with husband Offset earlier this year
Cardi B confirmed her split with husband Offset earlier this year

Cardi B’s children are growing up faster than her liking.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories to share a few sweet snaps of her two children with estranged husband Offset: five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

One of the snaps showed Kulture sitting in a director’s chair and playfully shrugging at the camera, under which Cardi wrote, “Getting big on me” with a sad face emoji.

The next picture showed Kulture sitting in the foyer next to a tall decorating piece, alongside which Cardi wrote, “Maaa tall… I was maaa short when I was five.”

Yet another photo of Kulture showed her in her auntie’s arms as Cardi wrote, “I miss my babies.”

Cardi B in shock over how fast her kids are growing up: ‘I miss my babies’

The next photos featured her infant son, under one of which she joked, “ME IN BOY FORM LOL.”

Another photo showed the mother-son duo posing for a selfie together, with the caption, “And imma be a ‘you can’t tell me shit about my son’ a** momma.”

Cardi B in shock over how fast her kids are growing up: ‘I miss my babies’

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker shares both her children with estranged husband Offset, with whom she confirmed her split earlier this year.