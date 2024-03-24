Ozzy Osbourne says he’s been ‘dying to make more music’ amid retirement

Ozzy Osbourne suffered a spinal injury rendering him unable to ‘stand up right’ and was also diagnosed with Parkinsons

Ozzy Osbourne is always going to want to keep making music despite his ongoing health struggles.

Ahead of his farewell concert shows, the Prince of Darkness admitted during a recent interview with Rolling Stone that he can never not make music – or anything for that matter.

“I’ve always gotta be doing something, or it drives me crazy,” he said, noting that he distracts himself with all forms of artistic expression and “creative stuff,” including “painting and writing songs” to distract him from his health issues.

“I’ve got a haunted head,” he mused.

The 77-year-old rocker went on to admit that he hopes to record an album soon.

“I’m waiting for [producer] Andrew Watt to give me a call. He’s been working with Lady Gaga,” Ozzy revealed.

He added, “I’m dying to make more music.”

However, the Black Sabbath frontman – who announced his retirement from touring last year – admitted he doesn’t have high hopes for his return to the stage.

“I would love to, but I can’t stand up right. Maybe I’ll do something one day. I miss it terribly,” he said.

Earlier this year, Ozzy’s wife Sharon confirmed Ozzy’s “farewell” performance, which is expected to take place in Birmingham.

Ozzy has undergone various surgeries for his back after suffering multiple falls throughout the year.

Moreover, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which also forced him to cancel multiple gigs in 2023.