Dua Lipa wants to use upcoming Glastonbury show footage for a movie: Report

Dua Lipa recently announced her upcoming album, ‘Radical Optimism,' scheduled for release on May 3rd

Dua Lipa doesn’t want her fans to miss out.

Last week, the 28-year-old singer was announced to headline the upcoming and highly anticipated Glastonbury music festival on June 28. She confirmed the news, saying, “I have dreamt of this moment all my life.”

Now, the Daily Mail reported that the Levitating hitmaker will also be using backstage and behind-the-scenes footage from the show to make a documentary-styled movie for her fans.

“[Ms Lipa] wants to get the Glastonbury experience across to fans all over the world, as many will never get the chance to attend,” a source told the outlet.

“The plan is to use some of the footage to accompany her new single release,” they continued, possibly referring to the lead single from her upcoming album, Radical Optimism, which is scheduled for release on May 3rd.

The tipster continued, “We don’t think anyone has actually used footage from Glastonbury with their own single release before. But there will also be loads of extra footage… and scope to release a Dua Lipa Glastonbury movie.”

The three-time Grammy winner first appeared at the festival in 2017 and during Mark Ronson’s set in 2019. This time, however, she’s returning as a headliner, among other names such as Coldplay and SZA. Shania Twain will take the Legends Slot.