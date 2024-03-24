Selena Gomez recalls dressing up like her boyfriend on set

Selena Gomez recalls dressing up like Benny Blanco on set

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram Stories to reflect on that one time when the Love On singer was made to dress like her boyfriend Benny Blanco on set.

In the photo that she shared, the former Disney star posed in the mirror, all decked out in black-tangerine printed loungewear.

The American singer and songwriter topped it off with a long black coat that she kept simple with a regular hair-do.

Selena captioned the picture as: “The day they dressed me like my boyfriend on set.”

Meanwhile, in the previous snap that she shared on her Instagram Story, the singer could be seen pouting in the camera, offering an insight into her 'life' on set.

The same picture showcased the diva alongside other people on set, captioning the picture, "What is my life? Lol."

On the professional front, Selena is set to make a comeback on the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, reprising her role as Alex Russo.

The latter will also serve as an executive producer for the show which shot her to fame when it first released in 2007.