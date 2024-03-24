Lindsay Lohan sends birthday wishes to 'Irish Wish' co-star Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is Lindsay Lohan's son's godmother

Lindsay Lohan wished Ayesha Curry, her best pal and the godmother of her son Luai, on the former’s 35th birthday.

The Irish Wish star took to social media and posted a selfie of the duo taken by Lohan during a night out at a restaurant.

In the snapshot, the birthday girl sizzled in a red dress, her sleek dark tresses parted in half from the centre.

She tucked them behind her ears, revealing the bejewelled earrings that matched her necklace.

Meanwhile, Lohan, who recently entrusted Ayesha and Steph Curry with the honour of being her son's godparents, radiated charm in a soft pastel dress.

With her locks pulled back into a chic low ponytail, she flashed a contagious grin, capturing the moment of their joyous evening.

Keeping it simple and quite minimalistic, Lohan accompanied the photo with a lively "Happy Birthday" GIF, an Avatar that seemed to be celebrating within the sparkly backdrop.

The two became fast best friends after meeting through a mutual friend.



Recently, they shared their friendship story with PEOPLE, saying, “We all just honestly hit it off. We were supposed to have dinner for an hour, just a little meetup, and we ended up spending the whole evening.”

“Oh my God, that was so fun. I love this woman,” Lohan recalled that time and gushed over her pal.