Ashley Park surprises Lily Collins with special personalised gift

Ashley Park shared Lily Collins birthday moments on her Instagram

Ashley Park gifted her best friend Lily Collins the same custom birthday gift as the Beef actress donned at her boyfriend Paul Forman’s birthday party.



Earlier this week, the Emily in Paris star turned 35. Taking a sneak peek on social media, her co-star posted pictures and videos from the birthday party and present revelation time on her Instagram feed on Saturday.

Among the montage of snaps and clips, one video featured the Love, Rosie actress in utter shock and joy. Her mouth was wide open when she saw the gift: a customised shirt.

The black shirt was adorned with her husband Charlie McDowell’s moniker printed in green bold font, along with funky cutout pictures of the American film director and writer placed hilariously.

Seemingly, Collins loved the gift courtesy of Park, 32, as the latter had a massive laugh before flashing a wide grin at the camera.

Moreover, the Joyride actress celebrated her beau’s 30th birthday last week, wearing the same style customised shirt.

At the birthday party, her shirt stole the show as Forman’s name, "PAUL", was emblazoned on it along with some of his cutout images placed in an abstract manner.