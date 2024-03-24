Kim Kardashian calls it quits with Odell Beckham Jr after whirlwind romance

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr pulled the plug on their six-month romance.

The couple, who had been romantically linked since September, is “not seeing each other anymore right now,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The reason behind their split is unclear; however, the wording of the tip poses uncertainty around the permanent nature of the break up.

During their months-long romance, Kim and Odell pulled out all stops to avoid being seen in public together.

In fact, they still haven’t made their official public appearance.

The pair initially sparked rumours of romance after the NFL star invited the SKIMS mogul to his 30th birthday party in September.

Kim was also spotted with Odell at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February.

Their last appearance marked at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party in Los Angeles earlier this month.

According to People magazine, it was "clear they were together."

"There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time.

“hey were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together,” the insider added.