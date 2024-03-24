BTS' V makes an adorable online blunder

BTS’ V accidentally tagged a fan account on his Instagram Story

BTS’ V recently slipped up in a hilarious social media blunder when he accidentally tagged a fan account on his Instagram Story instead of Na Young Seok PD’s original account.

V took to his Instagram Stories to share a reaction video by Na Young Seok PD and while the BTS member intended to mention Na Young’s original account, he tagged his fan account instead.

This didn’t go unnoticed on social media and the tagged fan account was quick to respond to V’s adorable blunder.

BTS V's story response and reactions

Failing to contain all the excitement on being tagged by the global superstar, he wrote: “Wut??What???What??? Hey everyone, please stream the song [Fri(end)s]. The pride of Korea BTS V, Kim Tae Hyung, is back. And with a crazy good song too. I lost my ears as soon as I listened to the song. It just simply got melted off. As soon as I saw the music video, I lost my eyes. They also melted off. I'm writing captions with voice typing."

Then in the story that followed, he gushed: "I only see you. My little baby kitten. I only see you. My little baby world-class. I only see you. My little baby Kim Tae Hyung."

Overwhelmed by the K-pop icon’s response to his video, the fan then went ahead and changed his bio to link V’s music video in his profile.

For the unversed, the South Korean artist dropped his latest digital single FRI(END)S on music platforms starting March 15.