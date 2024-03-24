Millie Bobby Brown talks about 'motion sickness' she gets on heights

It seems like Millie Bobby Brown can't handle stunts like falling from heights.
Fans are likely aware that the 20-year-old acting prodigy has acted in several hugely popular episodes, such as the critically acclaimed science fiction series Stranger Things on Netflix and the recently released film Damsel.
But Millie revealed how these show stunts have affected her health in a recent interview with The Sun.
The fiancée of Jake Bongiovi revealed in this discussion that she has severe "motion sickness" and finds it difficult to fall from heights.
Speaking of her two Netflix gigs, Millie told the publication, “On Stranger Things and Damsel, if I do it one too many times, I am outside [being sick].”
Regarding her crew's and her peers' response to her motion sickness, she continued, "And everybody's like, 'Oh God, Millie."I'm a nightmare" and began a fresh conversation.
The revelation follows Millie's surprise fans were given when Mathew Modine revealed in a Daily Star interview that he will perform the marriage ceremony for his co-star Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi later this year.
