Millie Bobby Brown reflects on the end of 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown recently disclosed her disinterest in watching movies and expressed her readiness for the eventual conclusion of the hit series Stranger Things.



The revelation came during an interview with The Sun, following the release of her Netflix film, Damsel, amassing a remarkable 50.8 million views within its debut week on the streaming platform, according to Variety.

Brown shared her aversion to movie-watching, stating, "I don't watch movies. People come up to me and say, You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life."

She elaborated further, expressing reluctance due to the time commitment, adding, "And I'm like, How long do I have to sit there for? Because my brain and I don't even like sitting for my own movies."

Millie shared insights into her movie-watching habits, revealing her tendency to multitask while viewing films.

The star explained that when she does watch a movie, she often feels the need to engage in other activities, such as eating or tending to tasks like baking, grooming pets, or using her computer.



