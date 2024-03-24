Shannon Beador hit with $75k lawsuit by ex John Janssen over dacelift loan

Shannon Beador admits to negotiate settlement attempt.

Shannon Beador, renowned for her role on The Real Housewives Of Orange County, finds herself embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-partner, John Janssen, who is suing her for $75,000.

Janssen alleges that Beador borrowed $40,000 for a face lift but failed to fulfill her repayment obligation.

She has been navigating court-ordered classes as part of her sentence for a DUI hit-and-run incident, which includes probation and other fines.

Court documents obtained by People reveal that he filed the lawsuit at the Orange County Superior Court earlier this week on Wednesday.

He accuses Beador of breaching their oral contract and promissory fraud by allegedly failing to repay the borrowed sum.

He asserted that in May 2023, he issued an additional $35,000 to Beador through a personal check.

According to Janssen, both parties agreed that Beador would repay the borrowed sum along with accrued interest.

However, despite requests for repayment in 2023 and subsequent reminders this year, she allegedly has not fulfilled her obligation.

Expressing shock and disappointment at Janssen's legal action, the star revealed that her attorney has been in consistent communication with his counsel.

Shannon admitted to agreeing to pay his requested amount to avoid escalating attorney fees and to mitigate the emotional toll of litigation.