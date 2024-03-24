Kanye West demands music industry recognition of name change to 'Ye'

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has delivered a fervent message to the music industry, demanding acknowledgment of his name change.



Utilizing 'Ye' as a moniker for years, West has referred to 'Kanye' as his 'slave name,' associating the alteration with a quest for personal liberation.

Despite inaccuracies such as claiming Ye as the most frequently used word in the Bible, West took formal steps to change his name in October 2021, following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to reports from TMZ, West's chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, distributed a letter to industry executives, urging compliance with the rapper's chosen appellation.

Yiannopoulos, known for his past as a right-wing pundit and 'ex-gay' media figure, emphasized Ye's desire for autonomy and self-determination.

Describing him as one of the world's most recognizable figures, on par with presidents and popes, he underscored the weightiness of West's decision to alter his name, acknowledging the potential impact on the established brand of "Kanye West."

He stressed that the change was not taken lightly and was executed fully, legally, and permanently, emphasizing that Ye is now West's official name.