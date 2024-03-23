Prince William puts on ‘brave face’ to help Kate Middleton ‘battle’ cancer

Prince William is doing everything that is in his power to help his wife, Kate Middleton, cope with her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales had been steadfast in providing “comfort and reassurance” to his wife as he puts aside his private pain to support her in the recovery, via The Daily Mail.

Moreover, The Sun's Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards said that the William’s love for Kate will help them get over this ordeal.

The Princess of Wales announced on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery, in a video message shared on her Instagram.

“Catherine has got great willpower and determination which I have seen up-close since the day I first photographed her,” he told The Sun.

He added that Kate’s statement “took a lot of courage to do and she has told us that the reason she kept her cancer secret until now is for the sake of her children.”

“With the support of William, I'm sure they will battle through,” the photographer said.

“That genuine love between William and Kate is what will get them through her cancer ordeal.”

He continued, “It did not surprise me at all that when Catherine went into hospital, William stopped work immediately and took over the running of the family, getting the children to school, doing their homework reading to them – all the things that mum would have done.”

Following Kate’s announcement, Kensington Palace spokesperson revealed that The Prince and Princess of Wales will be skipping the upcoming Easter service.