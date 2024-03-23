Misty Copeland reflects on joining 'most humble' Taylor Swift at 2019 AMAs

Misty Copeland opened up about her incredible performance with Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The ballet dancer recently appeared at Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? and dubbed the global music icon the most humble person.



She said, "You know, I have to say that Taylor Swift was one of the most humble, down to earth [individuals]."

Misty added, "You know she spent hours and hours just hanging out with me and my dance partner, Craig Hall, before the performances and was just so invested."

It is pertinent to mention here that Misty and her dance partner performed during Swift's iconic musical gig at the awards.

Notably, the Bad singer also received the 'Artist of the Decade' honour at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Speaking of Misty, she is also one of the big names in her profession, like Swift.

As reported by People, she became the "first African American woman to be a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre in 2015."