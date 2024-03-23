Misty Copeland reflects on joining 'most humble' Taylor Swift at 2019 AMAs

Misty Copeland opened up about her incredible performance with Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.
The ballet dancer recently appeared at Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? and dubbed the global music icon the most humble person.
She said, "You know, I have to say that Taylor Swift was one of the most humble, down to earth [individuals]."
Misty added, "You know she spent hours and hours just hanging out with me and my dance partner, Craig Hall, before the performances and was just so invested."
It is pertinent to mention here that Misty and her dance partner performed during Swift's iconic musical gig at the awards.
Notably, the Bad singer also received the 'Artist of the Decade' honour at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Speaking of Misty, she is also one of the big names in her profession, like Swift.
As reported by People, she became the "first African American woman to be a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre in 2015."
Keira Knightley will show her combat skills in upcoming spy Netflix series 'Black Doves'
Karen Pittman will not join 'And Just Like That...' as professor Nya Wallace in season 3
Princess Kate has been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery
'FRIS' solo track by BTS member V topped ITunes charts in 87 countries withing 24 hours of its release