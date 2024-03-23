Prince Harry’s memoir ‘not a fact-checked’ book to use in US visa case

Prince Harry’s memoir is under debate if it can be used as proof in a court as his US visa becomes the centre of a legal court case.



The author of So Good They Call You a Fake Joshua Lisec explained to Express.co.uk that the memoir should not be considered as fact as those incidents are rather emotional recollections rather than a ‘fact-checked’ biography.

The Duke of Sussex, who released his memoir, Spare, back in January 2023, recounted some details of his past, admitting to drug use, including cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Harry’s admission of drug use became a matter of controversy as many accused the royal of ‘lying’ on his US visa application to immigrate.

According to USCIS, lying on an immigration application is considered a criminal offence and in those situations the individual is removed from the United States.

In the legal case brought by The Heritage Foundation to release Harry’s immigration records, Lawyer John Bardo spoke out in the Duke's defence, saying the book cannot be used evidence as the contents may have been enhanced or changed.

“The book isn’t sworn testimony or proof that the Duke of Sussex did in fact take illegal drugs. Saying something in a book doesn’t necessarily make it true,” he stated.

“Whatever you think of their decision on this case, they are not wrong about the inaccuracy of memoirs,” Lisec told the outlet. “While readers often think they are definitive, many memoirs are not fact-checked in detail.”

He continued, “Often, ghostwriters and publishers only check closely when a section might be potentially libellous about someone else.”

Lisec also explained that memoirs are often edited to make it “interesting and commercially viable” and to make sure that the story makes sense.