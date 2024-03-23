Harry, Meghan Markle found out about Kate Middleton's cancer from media

Harry, Meghan Markle found out about Kate Middleton's cancer from news

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only found out about Kate Middleton’s cancer after it hit news bulletins across the globe.

Speaking to the New York Post, a source revealed that the Montecito couple “had no idea.”

“[They] only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” they shared. “This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Friday, extending well wishes towards their estranged sister-in-law after she came forward with her diagnosis.

An insider previously told People that the pair were kept in the dark along with the rest of the world about details of Kate’s health due to lack of trust.

"They are aware of everything that goes on back in England,” they claimed, “but are being left out of any details regarding Kate.”

"There is clearly no trust,” the source added.

The future Queen of England recorded a video message on Friday to announce that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a major abdominal surgery in January.

The latest instance is the third cancer announcement in the royal family since the beginning of the year; Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson revealed her diagnosis with skin cancer in January, while King Charles came forward with his diagnosis with undisclosed form of cancer last month.