Netflix announces bad news for Ryan Gosling's fans

Fans of Ryan Gosling might be in for some bad news as Netflix has decided to cancel one of the actor's best films, The Nice Guys.



The streamer revealed the movie, which is helmed by Shane Black, will leave on April 8. The star-studded cast also included Russell Crowe along with the Barbie star.

The movie revolves around two private investigators who are tasked with tracking down a woman who vanished in Los Angeles in the 1970s.

According to Comic Book, the action comedy gained critical acclaim and has since become a cult classic, despite its stellar ensemble.

While all is going on, Ryan's next film, The Fall Guy, is about a stuntman.

However, the 43-year-old felt that despite the risks they take on while filming, these artists do not receive enough recognition.

“I was on a kid’s action show called ‘Young Hercules,' I’ve basically had a stunt double my whole life and there’s this sort of accepted dynamic where they come on set," referring to his Fox show Young Hercules.

He continued, "They do all the cool stuff, they risk everything, and then they disappear into the shadows and we all pretend as though they were never there.”

Noting, “Everyone else on set gets credit, but there’s some sort of understanding that they don’t.”