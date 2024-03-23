Shakira's new album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' goes platinum

Shakira made a 'Platinum' filled comeback in the spotlight with Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Shakira received a 'platinum' gift on the release day of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, translated as Women No Longer Cry. This is her first album in seven years.

Taking her excitement over social media, the Waka Waka chart-topper shared a photo in which she posed delightfully alongside 7x platinum plates framed by Sony Music Latin.

She expressed her gratitude in the caption of her Instagram post, which began, "What better release day gift?? 7x platinum!"

"Thanks and more thanks to everyone who comes to listen and who continues to support, it gives me so much satisfaction to share this album with you!" the Queen of Latin Music added.

She capped off the note with, "#LMYNL already in the street [wolf, diamond and drop emoji]."

In the comments section of the post, her fans reciprocated with more love, flooding it with adoration.



One fan expressed, "You give us so many more [red heart emoji] there is no way we can thank you [diamond emoji] I love you Shak."

"@shakira we love you from here to infinity, and thank you for the new album we don't stop listening to it," another rejoiced.

Meanwhile, some fans demanded a tour from the 47-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter.

Additionally, the latest Latin pop music release by Shakira marked her supreme comeback in the spotlight following her very public messy divorce from soccer player Gerard Pique.